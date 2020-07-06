Brokerages Expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.98 Million

Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) will report sales of $68.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $1.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $477.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $705.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $542.30 million to $938.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $908.70 million to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

NYSE:SIX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.51. 1,733,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,312. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $59.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. State Street Corp raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after buying an additional 142,260 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 50.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 257.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 632,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

