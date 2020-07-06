Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Celanese from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Celanese by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,675,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,772,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,093,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,399,000 after buying an additional 575,989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,324,000 after buying an additional 390,262 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 801,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after buying an additional 291,450 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.47. The company had a trading volume of 885,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $128.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average is $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

