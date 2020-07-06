Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report $9.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.20 million and the highest is $11.60 million. Codexis reported sales of $12.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $67.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.90 million to $72.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $83.63 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 21.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Codexis from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Codexis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $26,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $109,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at $780,285.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 109.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDXS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.07. 342,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,429. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.35 million, a P/E ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. Codexis has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

