CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyberOptics.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CyberOptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,994. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.07, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.