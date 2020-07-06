East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $383.80 Million

Brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce $383.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $383.60 million to $384.00 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $420.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

EWBC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. 530,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,831,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after buying an additional 1,966,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,791,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,908,000 after purchasing an additional 969,736 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,477,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,766,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,476,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after purchasing an additional 318,242 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

