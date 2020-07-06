Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) to post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings. Embraer reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The aerospace company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Embraer had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Embraer’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Embraer from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,536,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,253,000 after acquiring an additional 658,529 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in Embraer by 11.4% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,571,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,184,000 after purchasing an additional 569,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Embraer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,785,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,795,000 after purchasing an additional 82,007 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in Embraer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,784,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 318,450 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. 3,533,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,796. Embraer has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

