Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.63 Million

Analysts expect that Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) will report $79.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.10 million. Inseego posted sales of $55.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $299.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.70 million to $301.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $356.81 million, with estimates ranging from $355.10 million to $358.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Inseego in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Inseego in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.16.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,371. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashish Sharma sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $28,217.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,847.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,803 shares of company stock valued at $363,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 3,006.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 495,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 1,219.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 440,131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 40.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 255,781 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the first quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the first quarter worth approximately $973,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. 3,066,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Inseego has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

