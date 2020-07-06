Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to report sales of $183.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.50 million to $199.85 million. Kaman reported sales of $174.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $839.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $873.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $851.77 million, with estimates ranging from $808.30 million to $895.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kaman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE:KAMN traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $40.48. 126,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,427. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kaman has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

In other news, CEO Neal J. Keating bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $107,514.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard R. Barnhart bought 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $152,384.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,541 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 252.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter worth $5,439,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

