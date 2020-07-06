Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.82 Million

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2020

Brokerages expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to report $19.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.23 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $1.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,498.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $21.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $41.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $40.45 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $77.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,567.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $4.17. 381,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.73.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $542,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Read More: How Short Selling Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.