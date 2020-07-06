Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.82 Million

Brokerages expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to report $19.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.23 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $1.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,498.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $21.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $41.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $40.45 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $77.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,567.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $4.17. 381,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.73.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $542,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

