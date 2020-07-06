Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.96 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce $64.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.51 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $63.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $280.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.60 million to $283.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $292.27 million, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $298.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.59 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. 22,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.