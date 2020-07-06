ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) to announce sales of $56.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.40 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $67.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $247.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.50 million to $253.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $288.38 million, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $294.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $3,178,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,576,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,615,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 542,923 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 535,597 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,533,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 381,054 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBC stock remained flat at $$3.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.52. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $299.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.16.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

