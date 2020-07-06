Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report sales of $36.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the highest is $38.40 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $32.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $159.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $168.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $159.10 million, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $174.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redwood Trust.
RWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RWT traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $6.55. 1,914,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $18.01.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 31.65%.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.
