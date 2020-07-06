Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report sales of $36.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the highest is $38.40 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $32.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $159.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $168.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $159.10 million, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $174.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Fred Matera purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RWT traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $6.55. 1,914,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $18.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

