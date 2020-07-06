resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for resTORbio’s earnings. resTORbio reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that resTORbio will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover resTORbio.

Get resTORbio alerts:

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TORC. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of resTORbio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. resTORbio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TORC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.31. 2,558,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,075. The company has a market cap of $84.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. resTORbio has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of resTORbio in the first quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in resTORbio by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 90,066 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 8,107.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 608,462 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of resTORbio by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in resTORbio by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on resTORbio (TORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.