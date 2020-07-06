Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

NYSE RHI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.72. 815,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,275. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $63.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.