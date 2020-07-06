Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Southern Co (NYSE:SO) will report sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.04 billion and the lowest is $4.98 billion. Southern posted sales of $5.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full year sales of $21.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $21.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.88 billion to $22.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.97.

SO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,778. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.42. Southern has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $3,227,590. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

