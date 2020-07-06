Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.21). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TUFN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 104,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,299. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 832,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

