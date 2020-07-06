Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) will announce $339.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.00 million and the lowest is $332.40 million. Briggs & Stratton reported sales of $471.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Briggs & Stratton.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $473.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.83 million.

BGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of BGG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 2,273,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. Briggs & Stratton has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $51.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 21.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,561,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 272,385 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,092,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 736,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 37.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,069,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 293,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,068,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 172,949 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 269,890 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

