Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will report sales of $45.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $47.35 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $42.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $188.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $197.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $189.60 million, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $190.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $46.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.41 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 62,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 906,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

