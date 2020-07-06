Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report sales of $55.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.54 million and the highest is $57.04 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $73.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $237.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.90 million to $245.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $253.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $69.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.27 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.83%.

HCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 29,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 154,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 123,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,010. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $401.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

