Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to post $79.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.10 million and the highest is $80.20 million. Inseego reported sales of $55.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $299.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.70 million to $301.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $356.81 million, with estimates ranging from $355.10 million to $358.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

INSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.16.

Shares of INSG stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.37. 3,066,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.77. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 6,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $68,990.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashish Sharma sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $28,217.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,847.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,803 shares of company stock valued at $363,827 in the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inseego during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Inseego by 6,363.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inseego during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

