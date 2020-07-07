$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Glu Mobile reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glu Mobile.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens downgraded Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $9.67. 5,477,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,979. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 161.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Glu Mobile news, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 399,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,009,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 399,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 12,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $117,403.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,958.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,613 over the last 90 days. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 32.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,130,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 373,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,810,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 118,059 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 47.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,700,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,546 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,324,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 183,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glu Mobile (GLUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.