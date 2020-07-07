-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GALT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of GALT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.53. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

