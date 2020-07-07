$0.13 EPS Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Forward Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 93,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

