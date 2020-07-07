-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 107%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.52.

NYSE:PXD traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,551. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In related news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

