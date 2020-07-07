$0.19 EPS Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Gladstone Investment reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 11.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GAIN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 147,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.24 million, a P/E ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 1.48. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

