-$0.26 EPS Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.33). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.21 million.

Several analysts have commented on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 365,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,422.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 30,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,594.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,010 shares of company stock worth $2,987,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,833,000 after acquiring an additional 132,427 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,665,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $850,000.

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.55. 1,496,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,027. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

