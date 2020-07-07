$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.76 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGRX traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 312,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,789. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $663.18 million, a PE ratio of 285.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.