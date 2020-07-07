-$0.37 EPS Expected for GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.35). GlycoMimetics also reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GlycoMimetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 54.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,426. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $163.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a current ratio of 14.78.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

