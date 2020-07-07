$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.43. Globant reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Itau BBA Securities cut Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $155.62. The company had a trading volume of 788,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,157. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Globant has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $161.17.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

