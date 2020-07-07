-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($1.01). Gogo posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.44 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

Gogo stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,949. The company has a market cap of $259.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.23.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 22,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,176.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gogo by 64.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 1,423,670 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gogo by 50.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,501,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gogo by 101.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 245,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gogo by 3.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

