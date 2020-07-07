$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.75. Kimberly Clark posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.33 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 401,292 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,653,000 after purchasing an additional 383,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 346,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,829. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

