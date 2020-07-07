$11.01 Million in Sales Expected for Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) to post $11.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.72 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $10.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $54.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.56 million to $56.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $54.22 million, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $55.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.84 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FPI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Farmland Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

NYSE:FPI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 97,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.71 million, a PE ratio of -96.84 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 73.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 87.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 28.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.