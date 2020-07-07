$156.33 Million in Sales Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce $156.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.55 million to $171.00 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $192.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $762.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.64 million to $775.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $869.28 million, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $928.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

In other news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,722.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 68.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 115.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $129,000.

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,108. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $91.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

