$175.17 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post $175.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.00 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $151.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $712.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $681.20 million to $747.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $669.97 million, with estimates ranging from $641.60 million to $686.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.37 million.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 717.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 101,804 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBCI traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.07. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

