$179.60 Million in Sales Expected for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will post $179.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.90 million to $180.22 million. Globant posted sales of $157.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $759.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $745.21 million to $767.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $941.78 million, with estimates ranging from $909.70 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 157,075 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Globant by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Globant by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 304,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,322,000 after buying an additional 228,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLOB traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $155.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,157. Globant has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 106.59 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.