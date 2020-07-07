$19.25 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) to post sales of $19.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.27 million. Everi posted sales of $129.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $293.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.40 million to $348.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $464.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.60 million to $519.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.

EVRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everi stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. 1,730,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $471.82 million, a P/E ratio of -264.00 and a beta of 2.73. Everi has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.