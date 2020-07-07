$190,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) to report $190,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280,000.00 and the lowest is $80,000.00. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $810,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.92 million, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $5.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,909.45% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million.

Several brokerages have commented on VBLT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

VBLT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,592. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

