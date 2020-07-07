$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report $2.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.37 billion and the lowest is $2.36 billion. FOX reported sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $12.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. 4,881,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,151. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FOX has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 163.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 37.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 73.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FOX by 275.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

