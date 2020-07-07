$2.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75. Big Lots posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 347.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BIG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.