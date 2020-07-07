-$2.46 EPS Expected for Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) to post ($2.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Studio City International’s earnings. Studio City International reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8,100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Studio City International will report full year earnings of ($5.51) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Studio City International.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.26. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $37.07 million during the quarter.

MSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MSC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.50. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458. Studio City International has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of -1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Studio City International worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

