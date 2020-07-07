$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will announce $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the lowest is $2.68 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $12.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.8% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 286,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,782,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,058,000 after acquiring an additional 418,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,016,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 205.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 820,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,139 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 443,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,582,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,159,203. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. Infosys has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $12.08.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.