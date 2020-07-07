$24.18 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to report $24.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.52 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $147.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $257.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $307.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $407.30 million, with estimates ranging from $355.38 million to $478.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 508,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,938.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,125.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 171,227 shares of company stock valued at $949,923 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.64. 567,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,307. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $210.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

