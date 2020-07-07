$450,000.00 in Sales Expected for Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to report sales of $450,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. Neovasc posted sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year sales of $2.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.70 million, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

NVCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Neovasc in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Neovasc from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Neovasc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Shares of NVCN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,763. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $26.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 121.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 139.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 351,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,349 shares during the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

