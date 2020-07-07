$48.85 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Analysts expect German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to post sales of $48.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $50.00 million. German American Bancorp. posted sales of $44.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full year sales of $203.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.50 million to $211.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $193.93 million, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $201.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.93 million.

GABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. 71,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,741. German American Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $783.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 136,040 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,212,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,190,000 after buying an additional 107,255 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,853,000 after buying an additional 75,945 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $1,820,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

