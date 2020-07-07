$598.82 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to post $598.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $602.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $597.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $521.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Fortinet stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.70. 1,235,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,195. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $149.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.28 and its 200 day moving average is $116.43.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $4,205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,158,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,263,717.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

