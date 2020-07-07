$62.66 Million in Sales Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report sales of $62.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.15 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $44.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $258.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.35 million to $262.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $346.67 million, with estimates ranging from $319.46 million to $420.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.08.

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,496,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, insider Jay Barth sold 1,904 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $25,646.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 969,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,794. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $112,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.