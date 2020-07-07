$63.12 Million in Sales Expected for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to announce $63.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.25 million to $65.00 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions posted sales of $83.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full-year sales of $280.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.01 million to $300.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DZSI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,787. The firm has a market cap of $198.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

