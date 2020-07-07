$68.30 Million in Sales Expected for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to report $68.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies posted sales of $63.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year sales of $316.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $324.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $356.48 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $367.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIL. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

SAIL stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.55. 1,057,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.08 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $29.23.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,238.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,121,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,525. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

