$720.58 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce $720.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $733.10 million and the lowest is $713.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $706.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CENT shares. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,796.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 10,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $321,721.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,893 shares of company stock worth $901,993. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 63,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,444. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.81. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $37.31.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

