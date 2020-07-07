Aave Reaches Market Cap of $234.00 Million (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $234.00 million and $24.10 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, BiteBTC, Binance and ABCC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045425 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.14 or 0.05018919 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002773 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017931 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002467 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Kyber Network, IDEX, Alterdice, Binance, HitBTC, Bibox, Gate.io and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

